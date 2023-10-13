Video
Brac Bank to give banking services to Unilever staff

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Brac Bank has signed an employee banking agreement with Unilever Bangladesh Limited, and Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL).

Through this agreement, employees of Unilever Bangladesh are set to enjoy a seamless and delightful banking experience, including salary accounts, multi-currency debit and credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD, and priority services, in line with Brac Bank's Employee Banking proposition.

Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking at Brac Bank and Syeda Durdana Kabir, human resources director at UBL, signed the agreement on October 2 on behalf of their respective organisations in Dhaka.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking Division; AKM Shahadul Islam, head of Employee Banking; Chowdhury Farzad Ali, head of Relationship Unit 4 and other members from Brac Bank were present on the occasion.

Additionally, from UBL and UCL, Amira Muktadir, financial controller; Ahmed Inam, people experience lead -Bangladesh; and Md Nuruzzaman, people experience and operations manager, along with their team, attended the signing ceremony.    �UNB



