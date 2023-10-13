Video
Teknaf awareness meet supports 22-day Hilsha fish ban

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Desk

In a dedicated effort to protect the Hilsa fish and ensure uninterrupted breeding, the government has declared a 22-day ban on the collection, transportation, purchase, sale, storage, and exchange of Hilsa fish across the entire country.

This annual ban is a crucial step in safeguarding egg-bearing Hilsa fish and promoting the sustainability of this iconic species. The ban has been effective from Thursday, October 22, to November 2 next.

During this period, the acquisition, transit, purchase, sale, storage, and exchange of Hilsa will be strictly prohibited. This measure is essential to allow Hilsa fish to spawn and contribute to the replenishment of their population.

In line with this important conservation initiative, a significant awareness meeting was organized by the Shamlapur Landing Center-based Fisheries Co-management Committee (LFCC) supported by the USAID funded ECOFISH II Activity and the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Teknaf, on Tuesday, says a press release.
The meeting brought together key stakeholders, local government officials, and members of the fishing community to emphasize the significance of Hilsa conservation. A total of 83 participants from the various stakeholders was present in the meeting.

Esteemed guests included Adnan Chowdhury, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Teknaf, Golam Rabby, Contingent Officer, Shamlapur Station, Coast Guard Teknaf;  ChinmoyBarua, Upazila Rural Development Officer and Bedarul Islam, Upazila Election Officer, Teknaf. Their presence underscored the government's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable fisheries management.

Delwar Hossain, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer, Teknaf, provided his expertise and guidance to the attendees, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility in protecting the Hilsa fish. Amzad Hossen Khokon, Union Parishad Chairman of Baharchhara Union Parishad, Teknaf, Presided over the meeting.

During the event, Adnan Chowdhury delivered an important message to the attendees. Saying: "The government is very sincere about conserving our flagship species, Hilsa. We hope all fishermen would comply accordingly. The government emphasizes its support package for the 22-days ban to help fishermen during this period when they are unable to fish. The government always strives to support fishermen's livelihoods."

Key figures from the local fishing community, including Belal Uddin, Secretary of Shamlapur Landing Center Based Fisheries Co-management Committee (LFCC), and Zahed Alam, President of the Shamlapur Co-management Committee, actively participated in the event and committed to obey the ban fully and said that not single boat will go for fishing in the ban period. Their involvement highlighted the crucial role that local fishermen play in ensuring the success of Hilsa conservation efforts.

Amzad Hossen Khokon, Chairman, Baharchhara Union Parishad, expressed his gratitude for the local administration's continuous support in distributing the government's incentives package for the fishermen."

This awareness meeting served as a platform for sharing knowledge and promoting a shared commitment to protect the Hilsa fish, a species of significant cultural and economic importance in Bangladesh. It is part of a broader effort to ensure the long-term sustainability of this invaluable marine resource.

The 22-day ban on Hilsa fishing, is a testament to the government's dedication to preserving the environment and the livelihoods of those dependent on this cherished species. Such initiatives play a vital role in maintaining a delicate balance between conservation and the needs of local communities.




