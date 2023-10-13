BD logistics, fleet mgmt startup wins int'l accolade

In recognition to its outstanding contributions in the logistics and technology sector, Loginex, a prominent Logis-Tech startup in Bangladesh, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Best Logistics and Fleet Management Platform-2023' award at the 'Logistics Warehouse and Supply Chain Awards-2023'.

Awarded by The Business Concept, a UK-based awards and research assessment platform known for acknowledging businesses that excel in the digital realm and achieve industry leadership, the accolade marks a significant recognition of Loginex's commitment to excellence and innovation in the logistics and fleet management sector.

Founded in 2021, Loginex has rapidly evolved into a trusted partner for both global and local brands seeking logistics services in Bangladesh. At its core, Loginex is working to establish a standardised digital ecosystem for logistics and fleet management, leveraging upon cutting-edge technology to address regional logistics challenges with innovative solutions.

