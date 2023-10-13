ABBF to attract FDI for Sirajganj Economic Zone

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sirajganj Economic Zone and Australia Bangladesh Business Forum (ABBF) to attract foreign investment.Under this MoU, the two organizations will work jointly to attract investment from Australia and expatriate Bangladeshis living there in the Sirajganj Economic Zone and other economic zones in Bangladesh.The MoU was signed at a function at the BEZA office in city's Agargaon area on Wednesday.Director of Sirajganj Economic Zone Dr. Mohammad Kamruzzaman and ABBF President Abdul Khan Ratan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, entrepreneurs of Sirajganj Economic Zone and senior officials of BEZA were present on the occasion.Congratulating the ABBF for signing the MoU Yusuf Harun said, "We are creating an investment friendly environment to open up new opportunities for investors in Bangladesh and also providing land at competitive prices for ensuring planned industrialization."He said that the BEZA has been working tirelessly to attract domestic and foreign investment and thus keeping the supply structure strong, fulfilling the domestic demand of the country and continuing the trend of exports.Harun said that the BEZA is cooperating all concerned to ensure all services including land acquisition in Sirajganj Economic Zone and it would continue.It should be noted that Sirajganj Economic Zone is located on some 1035.93 acres of land on the banks of Jamuna River in the northern region.This economic zone has good connectivity by road, river, air and rail and thus has opened up a new door of employment opportunities for the people of the northern region.This economic zone will also lead to expansion of import-export and cargo transportation opportunities due to connectivity with India, Nepal and Bhutan through Burimari, Hili and Banglabandha land ports.ABBF is a forum of expatriate Bangladeshi businessmen based in Australia under which there are about 600 business establishments.Abdul Khan Ratan, president of the organization, said that the signing of the MoU would expand new areas of foreign investment in Sirajganj Economic Zone.He said that as part of this MoU, there are plans to hold seminars in addition to multiple road shows in both countries where attraction of investment would be expedited by presenting planned industrialization opportunities in all economic zones. �BSS