Bangladesh Bank to monitor CIB data updating in bank branches

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday claimed that the entry and update of data in the Credit Information Bureau by banks' branch offices would be closely monitored and any attempt to misrepresent the data would result in disciplinary measures.Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson and BB's executive director made this disclosure in response to recent media reports regarding the shift of CIB data control to bank branches. The central bank explained this decision was made to streamline and expedite data entry process and reduce unnecessary complications.BB, in a letter on September 13, said officials of banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFI) at head offices as well as branch offices could upload or update loan information of a borrower whenever they needed it, without prior approval of the central bank.Bankers decried the central bank's decision to hand over the control of sensitive databases to bank branches as a perilous step towards further destabilising the already fragile financial sector.They suspect this decision may have been influenced by a desire to facilitate loan defaulters participating in upcoming general election in January.Some bankers feared pressure from political and influential people would now be shifted to branch-level officials to deliberately alter CIB report and grant loans to ineligible customers.Mezbaul assured server would leave enough trail to track any alterations made by bank officials to CIB data of borrowers. He hoped bank head office would ensure transparency and integrity of data entry and updates on the CIB server.Mezbaul denied any direct link between this decision and the upcoming election, asserting that Bangladesh Bank retained the flexibility to take initiatives as needed, irrespective of timing.The CIB had been crucial tool for Bangladesh Bank to bring defaulters to book. The security and integrity of the CIB are now in question, as the once tightly regulated access to database is now open to numerous officials, banking experts said.Previously, only two authorised officials at a bank's head office could upload credit information, with changes requiring central bank permission.