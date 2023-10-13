S Alam Group supplies 35 pc of sugar market demand

S. Alam Group currently meets 35 percent demand for sugar in domestic market through import and the company plans to increase its market share to 40 percent in future, said a press release on Tuesday.It has imported about 3 lackh 24 thousand, and 500 metric tonnes of sugar in 2023 alone, the market value of which is about $ 16 crore, 10 lakh, and 53 thousand, or more than Tk 1,772 crore.Over the last three years the Group imported around 11 lakh tonnes of sugar to meet consumer demand and its market value was about $ 51 crore, 20 lakh, or more than Tk 5,635 crore.S Alam Group is relentlessly trying to meet the ever growing domestic demand through imports, the company press release said.The annual demand for sugar in the country is about 18 lakh tonnes, far higher than domestic production capacity. Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) produce only about 1 lakh 32 thousand and 380 tonnes.BSFIC affiliated company were able to produce only about 16 percent of the production capacity, or 21 thousand 313 tonnes in the current season, which is less than one and a half percent of the total demand.It said as a leading business conglomerate of the country, the business house is playing a significant role in meeting the huge demand for sugar in the country.S. Alam Group said to meet the demand it imports sugar from different countries, including India and Brazil. It is playing a significant role in ensuring uninterrupted supply at stable price.