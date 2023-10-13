GIB opens ATM Booth at Airport Railway Station

Global Islami Bank (GIB) inaugurates an ATM Booth at Airport Railway Station, Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release. KaziMashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the ATM Booth as chief guest.





Deputy Managing Directors of Global Islami Bank Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, EVP and Head of Investment of GIB, S. M. Mizanur Rahman, Head of Marketing Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Head of Cards A N M Ahsan Habib, AVP and Manager of Uttara Branch Hasan Shahriar, Divisional Commercial Officer (Dhaka Division), Bangladesh Railway, Shah Alam Kiron Shishir, other officials of both the bank and Bangladesh Railway were present on the occasion.





Through introducing ATM booths in railway stations, Global Islami Bank expending its service coverage to all passengers of Bangladesh Railway and general mass nearby.