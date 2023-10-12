Gaza's sole power plant out of fuel, shuts down







GAZA CITY, Oct 11: The only power plant in the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli bombardment and siege, shut down Wednesday after it ran out of fuel, said the Palestinian enclave's electricity authority."The only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopped functioning at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT)," the authority's head Jalal Ismail said ina statement, having earlier warned that it was running short of fuel.Israel has imposed a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip as it continues to bomb Hamas targets after the group's fighters launched a brutal assault on Israel on Saturday morning."We've decided to cut the supply of water, electricity and fuel, and now their local power plant has collapsed and there's no electricity in Gaza," the Israeli energy minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement. �AFP