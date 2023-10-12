Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Vandalism Case

BNP leader Anee remanded for 4 days

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, Publicity Secretary of BNP, on a four-day remand in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station for attacking police and vandalizing cars.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order after Dhanmondi  Police  Station, Sub Inspector Shahidi Hasan, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the BNP media cell Member Secretary before it seeking a seven-day remand for questioning.

During the remand hearing Anee in an emotion-choked voice told the court that police dragged out him out by breaking the door at midnight from his Dhanmondi residence. After taking him to the police station he was beaten up mercilessly, He want justice. He further told the court, "I was two times elected MP in parliament and former student leader. He further said from the dock, I am not a thief or a robber, on Tuesday I  attended a party programme in front of the National Press Club. But police beat me up by breaking the door, I want justice" at one stage he started crying standing on the dock.

Some pro-BNP lawyers  prayed to the court to allow bail after cancelling the remand prayer. Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu pleaded to grant remand as per IO's prayer.

On Tuesday night police arrested him from his Dhanmondi residence. Later he was showed arrested in a sabotage case filed with the capital's Dhanmondi Police Station.

The case statement is that on May 23, nearly 10,000 to 15,000 members from various BNP factions gathered in front of Dhaka City College in Dhanmondi.

After concluding their rally, they reportedly obstructed on duty police personnel, attacked them, damaged public property, vandalized public transport and created chaos by blasting cocktails.

When the police tried to intervene, the BNP activists threw bricks and stones at them, resulting in serious injuries to police officers and personnel.

Following the incident, the police registered a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


RDPP likely to be approved in pre-ECNEC meeting today
Gaza's sole power plant out of fuel, shuts down
Israel pounds more Gaza targets
BNP leader Anee remanded for 4 days
Team enquired about difference between DSA and CSA: Anisul
Next election will be free from violence: Home Boss
A country claims to be friend of BD, but imposes visa curbs: Chinese Ambassador
Political parties urged to address mitigation in poll manifestoes


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft