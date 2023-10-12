BNP leader Anee remanded for 4 days







Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order after Dhanmondi Police Station, Sub Inspector Shahidi Hasan, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the BNP media cell Member Secretary before it seeking a seven-day remand for questioning.



During the remand hearing Anee in an emotion-choked voice told the court that police dragged out him out by breaking the door at midnight from his Dhanmondi residence. After taking him to the police station he was beaten up mercilessly, He want justice. He further told the court, "I was two times elected MP in parliament and former student leader. He further said from the dock, I am not a thief or a robber, on Tuesday I attended a party programme in front of the National Press Club. But police beat me up by breaking the door, I want justice" at one stage he started crying standing on the dock.

Some pro-BNP lawyers prayed to the court to allow bail after cancelling the remand prayer. Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu pleaded to grant remand as per IO's prayer.



On Tuesday night police arrested him from his Dhanmondi residence. Later he was showed arrested in a sabotage case filed with the capital's Dhanmondi Police Station.



The case statement is that on May 23, nearly 10,000 to 15,000 members from various BNP factions gathered in front of Dhaka City College in Dhanmondi.



After concluding their rally, they reportedly obstructed on duty police personnel, attacked them, damaged public property, vandalized public transport and created chaos by blasting cocktails.



When the police tried to intervene, the BNP activists threw bricks and stones at them, resulting in serious injuries to police officers and personnel.



Following the incident, the police registered a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station.



A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, Publicity Secretary of BNP, on a four-day remand in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station for attacking police and vandalizing cars.Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order after Dhanmondi Police Station, Sub Inspector Shahidi Hasan, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the BNP media cell Member Secretary before it seeking a seven-day remand for questioning.During the remand hearing Anee in an emotion-choked voice told the court that police dragged out him out by breaking the door at midnight from his Dhanmondi residence. After taking him to the police station he was beaten up mercilessly, He want justice. He further told the court, "I was two times elected MP in parliament and former student leader. He further said from the dock, I am not a thief or a robber, on Tuesday I attended a party programme in front of the National Press Club. But police beat me up by breaking the door, I want justice" at one stage he started crying standing on the dock.Some pro-BNP lawyers prayed to the court to allow bail after cancelling the remand prayer. Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu pleaded to grant remand as per IO's prayer.On Tuesday night police arrested him from his Dhanmondi residence. Later he was showed arrested in a sabotage case filed with the capital's Dhanmondi Police Station.The case statement is that on May 23, nearly 10,000 to 15,000 members from various BNP factions gathered in front of Dhaka City College in Dhanmondi.After concluding their rally, they reportedly obstructed on duty police personnel, attacked them, damaged public property, vandalized public transport and created chaos by blasting cocktails.When the police tried to intervene, the BNP activists threw bricks and stones at them, resulting in serious injuries to police officers and personnel.Following the incident, the police registered a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station.