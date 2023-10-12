Team enquired about difference between DSA and CSA: Anisul







While talking to media after the meeting with the visiting US pre-election observation mission the Law Minister said, "They did not ask anything on the possibility of dialogue among the parties. They wanted to know from us if there is any apprehension about who will take part in the election and who will not."



The joint six-member mission comprising the representatives of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) arrived in Bangladesh on October 8 to assess the pre-election situation in Bangladesh.

The delegation is co-chaired by Inderfurth and Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator and includes Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia, Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States, Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division.



The NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organisations which support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide. The organisations have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years.



From October 8, the six-member delegation has been meeting with the diverse groups of election stakeholders, including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society and others. They will also hold meetings on Thursday before leaving the country.



On Wednesday, the delegation has also met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at his office.



He said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants all the political parties to take part in the next general election, but it's the decision of a party whether it will take part or not.



The Law Minister said the visiting US mission did not want to know anything more about the election, rather they enquired about the Cyber Security Act (CSA), judiciary and case backlogs.



"I told about the difference between the Digital Security Act (DSA) and the Cyber Security Act (CSA). I narrated the total history of our judiciary and steps we have taken to ease the case backlog," he added.



Anisul Huq further said the government of the Prime Minister is committed to holding a free, neutral and peaceful election and it would hold such an election, adding, "I have told them about the steps we have taken in this regard."



