Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:41 AM
Next election will be free from violence: Home Boss

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent


Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday that he told the visiting US pre-election monitoring team that the next general election in Bangladesh will be free from violence.

" I don't think that there will be any problem. We've told them that there were instances of violence in the 80s and 90s, the current situation in the country is different. We told them that election will be held in accordance with the constitution," he added.
The US pre-election monitoring team wanted to know what would happen if a candidate feels insecure or if a party complains about obstruction during the election, he told  reporters after meeting  the US team at the Secretariat.

Law Ministry's announcement closed the chapter on Khaleda going abroad for treatment:  said the Home Minister
"They asked whether security could be provided to election candidates and whether opposition parties would be able to campaign properly if they participate in the polls. We have mentioned that the returning officers hold significant authority during the election. The election in a specific area will be conducted under their leadership. We thoroughly discussed this matter with them, including the power of the presiding officers," he said.

They expect a successful election in Bangladesh, said the minister, adding that they inquired about our plans if a candidate or a party feels insecure or faces obstacles during the election.

The minister said that he told the visiting team that Bangladesh is currently 'free' from violence.

"We conveyed that the police, BGB, Coast Guard, and Ansar will ensure violence-free election. We told them that they have extensive experience in overseeing elections. The Election Commission has successfully conducted 5,300 elections, with security forces working under its command during elections. The well-trained police force understands how to manage elections, and incidents of violence are now rare in our country," he said.

"We said that, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, we have transformed Bangladesh into a country free from violence and terrorism. The rule of law has been established, and the Prime Minister is committed to ensuring free and fair elections. Transparent ballot boxes and voter lists with pictures have been introduced to eliminate corruption. Consequently, there is no reason for concern about corruption in our electoral process," he added.



