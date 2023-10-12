Video
A country claims to be friend of BD, but imposes visa curbs: Chinese Ambassador

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

SAVAR, Oct 11: Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday said a certain foreign country claiming to be friend of Bangladesh is imposing unilateral visa restrictions on Bangladeshi people.

Without naming the country the ambassador said they keep talking about human rights, democracy and free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

His comments came amid controversy centring the US decision to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals.

Washington, however, said it will not release the names or numbers of people in Bangladesh subject to the visa restrictions.

Ambassador Yao reiterated that China does not meddle with the internal affairs of other countries.

"China never intervenes in internal affairs of other countries. Instead, we want to help Bangladesh make greater economic success and improve the livelihood of local people," he told reporters after attending a programme, noting that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

 "Who is the genuine friend of Bangladesh? The people have the say?" said the Chinese ambassador.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh handed over 700 sets of dengue kits to Enam Medical College and Hospital, which would meet the demand of tests for over 18,000 people.

Ambassador Yao said that President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government are "deeply concerned" on the dengue epidemic in Bangladesh and announced that China will provide 25 million RMB (USD 3.5 million) anti-dengue aid to Bangladesh.

This marks only a starting point, and there will be more anti-dengue aid in larger scale coming from China in a few days, said the ambassador.

"With our joint effort in mitigating the current dengue surge, the bond of friendship between the two countries and peoples would be further enhanced," said the ambassador.

As a time-tested friend and strategic partner of Bangladesh, the envoy said, China is committed to working with Dhaka in addressing public health challenges, which was manifested by their joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Dr Md. Enamur Rahman, and Chief Executive Officer of Enam Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Anawarul Quader Nazim, among others, were present.    �UNB



