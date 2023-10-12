Political parties urged to address mitigation in poll manifestoes







They made the remark in a National Dialogue on 'Mobilizing Political Commitment to Address Climate Crisis' at a conference hall in Dhaka. Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies (BCAS) Executive Director Dr Atiq Rahman chaired the National Dialogue, a press release said.



Among others, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir, Executive Director of COAST Foundation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chairman of Department of Geology and Environment Mohammad Abdul Quader, CANSA Bangladesh Chairperson Rabeya Begum, AOSED Executive Director Shamim Arfeen, Executive Director of CDP Jahangir Hasan Masum, Deputy Executive Director of DORP Zubair Hasan, Coordinator of Sundarban and Coastal Protection Movement Nikhil Chandra Bhadra, General Secretary of Pani Adhikar Committee Humayun Kabir Boby, President of Coastal Voice of Bangladesh Abu Hena Mostafa Jamal, and Al Imran of CPRD.

Speakers in the dialogue said climate change has taken an aggressive form. By the year 2050, this danger will become more terrible. But the developed countries responsible for the environmental damage have no concern. They want to avoid paying compensation and mitigating damages. On the contrary, they want to subjugate the affected countries. To change this situation, regardless of the party, we need to talk together here. That declaration should be made in the election manifesto.



The dialogue opined that seven specific proposals should be highlighted in the election manifestoes of the political parties in the upcoming national elections.



The proposal states that the President and the National Parliament should take initiative to hold a general discussion on the Paris Agreement. In the context of the futility and limitations of the Paris Agreement, the United Nations climate talks must continue to press for increased emissions reduction targets for industrialized and emitting countries to address climate change. New targets to limit global temperature increases by the end of this century should demand the start of climate talks.



