Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:40 AM
Bachchu, family members seek bail in ACC money laundering case

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Former chairman of BASIC Bank Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and his family members filed separate bail petitions with the High Court seeking bail in connection with a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of embezzlement and money laundering of around Tk 95 crore.

The other petitioners are Bacchu's wife Shireen Akhtar, his brother Sheikh Shahriar Panna and son Sheikh Sabit Hai Anik. ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan on Wednesday told this correspondent that he has received the petitions, which were submitted to the relevant branch of the High Court on Wednesday.

Earlier, on October 3, the ACC filed a case against the former chairman of Basic Bank Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and his wife and sons for embezzlement and laundering of about Tk 95 crore.

ACC's Dhaka Integrated District Office Deputy Director Nurul Huda filed the case as the plaintiff.

The accused in the case are Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, his wife Shireen Akhtar, his brother Sheikh Shahriar Panna, his sons Sheikh Rafa Hai and Sheikh Sabit Hai Anik and Hotel La Meridien owner Amin Ahmed.

According to the affidavit, the accused Bachchu entered into an agreement with the other accused Amin Ahmed on July 8, 2012 for the purchase of 30.25 katha plot number 6 of Cantonment Bazar area for Tk 110 crore. The value of the contracted land is Tk 110 crore and the amount paid at the time of signing the contract is Tk 10 crore.

Bacchu tried to hide the illegal income by understating the value of Tk 94 crore 75 lakh in the registration. Apart from this, he has cheated the government a revenue of Tk 8 crore 52 lakh 75 thousand, according to the case statement.



