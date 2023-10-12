

Election comming, conspiracies abound but don't worry, people are with us: PM



"Next election is coming. National and international conspiracies are being hatched. But, we have nothing to worry as the people are always stand beside us with their votes," she said.



The prime minister said this while holding a view exchange meeting with Tungipara Upazila Awami League, it's associate and friendly organisations, local public representatives and civil personalities at the Tungipara Upazila Awami League office.

Bangladesh is due to hold the next national election in the first week of January next.



Hasina, chief of the ruling Awami League, said that there had been several attempts on her life.



She mentioned that she has reached today's position confronting bullets and bombs.



"Allah has given task to every person and protects him or her till the work is accomplished. Allah is above and the leaders and activists of my party are on the ground to save me. The people belongs to my party always protect me whenever I am attacked," she said.



Pointing at the grenade attacks on the Awami League rally on August 21, 2004 in which 22 people were killed, she said the leaders and activists had saved her forming human shield by giving their lives.



"This is the great thing that I have got the chance to serve the people," she said.



Sheikh Hasina said that the government has been working to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to change the fate of the people by giving them a better life.



"I have been doing everything possible for the welfare of the people," she said.



She thanked the people of her Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency for electing her repeatedly through votes despite the fact that she has not been able to give adequate time to them as she has to look into the welfare of entire country.



Against the backdrop of the global economic recession and food crisis, the prime minister asked the people as well leaders and activists of her party to raise the production of food grains.



"Bring very inch of land under cultivation to increase food production. We have to grow our food," she said.



The prime minister reached Tungipara on Tuesday afternoon following opening of the Dhaka-Bhanga Rail Link at Mawa, Munshiganj end and addressing a grand rally at Dr Kazi Abu Yusuf Stadium at Bhanga in Faridpur.



Soon after the premier along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana reached Tungipara, she paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman by placing floral wreath at his mausoleum and offered prayers and fateha there.



She stayed overnight at Tungipara, her village home, and she is scheduled to leave for Dhaka Wednesday afternoon. �UNB

TUNGIPARA, Oct 11: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the people not to worry about national and international conspiracies being hatched ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections."Next election is coming. National and international conspiracies are being hatched. But, we have nothing to worry as the people are always stand beside us with their votes," she said.The prime minister said this while holding a view exchange meeting with Tungipara Upazila Awami League, it's associate and friendly organisations, local public representatives and civil personalities at the Tungipara Upazila Awami League office.Bangladesh is due to hold the next national election in the first week of January next.Hasina, chief of the ruling Awami League, said that there had been several attempts on her life.She mentioned that she has reached today's position confronting bullets and bombs."Allah has given task to every person and protects him or her till the work is accomplished. Allah is above and the leaders and activists of my party are on the ground to save me. The people belongs to my party always protect me whenever I am attacked," she said.Pointing at the grenade attacks on the Awami League rally on August 21, 2004 in which 22 people were killed, she said the leaders and activists had saved her forming human shield by giving their lives."This is the great thing that I have got the chance to serve the people," she said.Sheikh Hasina said that the government has been working to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to change the fate of the people by giving them a better life."I have been doing everything possible for the welfare of the people," she said.She thanked the people of her Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency for electing her repeatedly through votes despite the fact that she has not been able to give adequate time to them as she has to look into the welfare of entire country.Against the backdrop of the global economic recession and food crisis, the prime minister asked the people as well leaders and activists of her party to raise the production of food grains."Bring very inch of land under cultivation to increase food production. We have to grow our food," she said.The prime minister reached Tungipara on Tuesday afternoon following opening of the Dhaka-Bhanga Rail Link at Mawa, Munshiganj end and addressing a grand rally at Dr Kazi Abu Yusuf Stadium at Bhanga in Faridpur.Soon after the premier along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana reached Tungipara, she paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman by placing floral wreath at his mausoleum and offered prayers and fateha there.She stayed overnight at Tungipara, her village home, and she is scheduled to leave for Dhaka Wednesday afternoon. �UNB