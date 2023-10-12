Indian Ocean a beacon of hope: Momen







He said that "The Indian Ocean as a 'beacon of hope,' highlighting the Vision of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which aims to unify member states, strengthen economic ties through intra-IORA trade and investment agreements, and establish a collective framework for environmental conservation and disaster risk reduction", according to the press release from the Foreign Ministry.



Dr Momen made these remarks while addressing the 23rd Council of Ministers' Meeting (COM) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Colombo. He expressed hope that IORA would play a pivotal role in promoting peace, development, and stability in the region.

The meeting commenced with the transfer of the IORA Chairmanship from Bangladesh to Sri Lanka.



During his opening statement, the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister congratulated Sri Lanka on assuming the role of incoming Chair and India as the Vice-Chair of the Association for the period 2023-2025. He also provided a detailed account of Bangladesh's contributions to IORA during its Chairship from 2021 to 2023, which included the introduction of a comprehensive compensation package for the Secretariat and improved financial management.



Momen discussed the progressive role Bangladesh played in advancing the Association's activities and introduced the 'IORA-Development Initiative.' He urged Dialogue Partners and IORA Member States to support this initiative and other development programs in the region.



After the Council meeting, Foreign Minister met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss bilateral interests, emphasizing the need for the swift implementation of existing sectoral cooperation agreements. Topics of discussion included the ongoing preferential trade agreement (PTA) negotiation, cooperation in business and investment, pharmaceuticals, tourism, shipping, and air connectivity.



On the sidelines of the event, Momen met with Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the British Minister for Indo-Pacific, to discuss bilateral cooperation. He also engaged with other high-ranking officials from IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners, including the Indian External Affairs Minister, Foreign Ministers of South Africa and Malaysia, and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department.



The Foreign Minister attended a banquet hosted by the President of Sri Lanka the previous night, along with other distinguished guests from IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners.



The IORA COM followed the IORA Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) meeting held on October 9-10. The Colombo Communique was adopted as the outcome document during the IORA COM.



Leading the Bangladesh delegation to the CSO was Rear Admiral (Rtd) Khurshed Alam, Secretary of the Maritime Affairs Unit (MAU) of the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry. The delegation also included Tareq Md Ariful Islam, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.



This comprehensive engagement reflected Bangladesh's active participation in the IORA, aiming to enhance regional cooperation and development in the Indian Ocean region.



