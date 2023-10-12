Govt approves purchase of 261 jeeps for DCs, UNOs







The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Public Administration Ministry's proposal for purchasing the jeeps.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, also chairman of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, presided over the virtual meeting.

Later, he chaired the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement where 15 procurement proposals were approved.



The meeting over, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that as per the decision, 261 jeeps will be purchased under the direct procurement method (DPM) of the Public Procurement Rule 2008, and that the Ministry of Public Administration will not need to go through open tender process to maintain the competitiveness in buying the vehicles for the government officials.



Officials said that the proposal will be placed to the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval.



Later, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at its meeting approved some 13 procurement proposals including import of fertiliser, lentil and cooking oil to meet domestic demand.



As per separate proposals of the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will import 60,000 tonnes of fertiliser of which 30,000 bulk granular urea will be imported from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudi Arabia under a stateto state agreement while remaining 30,000 tonnes of granular urea in bags will be bought from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited of Bangladesh.



Some 100,000 tonnes of different kinds of fertiliser will be imported by the Agriculture Development Corporation.



Of the total fertiliser quantity, BADC will import 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Ma'aden of Saudi Arabia, 60,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser from OCP, SA of Morocco in two lots under state to state agreements.



The government on Wednesday approved purchase of 261 jeeps for Deputy Commissioners and and Upazila Nirbahi Officers.The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Public Administration Ministry's proposal for purchasing the jeeps.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, also chairman of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, presided over the virtual meeting.Later, he chaired the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement where 15 procurement proposals were approved.The meeting over, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that as per the decision, 261 jeeps will be purchased under the direct procurement method (DPM) of the Public Procurement Rule 2008, and that the Ministry of Public Administration will not need to go through open tender process to maintain the competitiveness in buying the vehicles for the government officials.Officials said that the proposal will be placed to the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval.Later, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at its meeting approved some 13 procurement proposals including import of fertiliser, lentil and cooking oil to meet domestic demand.As per separate proposals of the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will import 60,000 tonnes of fertiliser of which 30,000 bulk granular urea will be imported from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudi Arabia under a stateto state agreement while remaining 30,000 tonnes of granular urea in bags will be bought from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited of Bangladesh.Some 100,000 tonnes of different kinds of fertiliser will be imported by the Agriculture Development Corporation.Of the total fertiliser quantity, BADC will import 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Ma'aden of Saudi Arabia, 60,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser from OCP, SA of Morocco in two lots under state to state agreements.