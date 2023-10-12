Video
Fire at building in Uttara doused

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

A fire that broke out at a commercial building in the city's Uttara has been doused after around three and a half hours of frantic efforts.

The fire originated at a restaurant on the eighth floor of the 14-storey Syed Grand Centre around 1:15am on Wednesday and then engulfed the 6th and 7th floors, said Fire Service and Civil Defence control room Officer-in-Charge Shahjahan Shikder.

On information, a total of 24 firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 4:40am, said the Fire Service media wing Warehouse Inspector Anwarul Islam.

No casualties were reported, however, two firefighters had minor injuries while extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, Anwarul said.

Syed Grand Center is located just beside BNS Centre in Uttara's Sector 7 on road No 28. It houses some popular restaurants, offices, diagnostic centres, and buying houses. It is also well-known in the area for selling and repairing various electronic goods like computers, mobile phones and accessories.




