Banners, posters in Supreme Court premises banned  

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court has banned hanging banners and pasting posters without its permission in the Supreme Court premises including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Building.

A notice issued by the Supreme Court Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani banned hanging  banners and pasting posters in the Supreme Court premises.

The notification issued on October 10, said in order to protect the solemnity and sanctity of the apex court, it is not appropriate to put up posters and banners in the Supreme Court premises including the SCBA building without prior permission.
 
"Placing all kinds of posters and banners in the Supreme Court premises is completely prohibited without the prior permission of the Supreme Court administration," the notice said.

The notice requested the authorities concerned to remove the posters and banners from the Supreme Court premises within next three days.



