Indian Cabinet approves fixation of royalty for Lithium, Niobium, rare earth elements







The royalty will be three per cent each for Lithium and Niobium while for rare earth elements, it will be one per cent.



This is a significant move as the approval of royalty rates will enable the Centre auction blocks for Lithium, Niobium and rare earth minerals for the first time in the country, according to the Ministry of Mines.

The objective is to encourage greater private sector participation in commercial mining of rare earth minerals.



Critical minerals have become essential for economic development and national security in the country. Critical minerals such as Lithium and REEs have gained significance in view of India's commitment towards energy transition and achieving net-zero emission by 2070. Lithium, Niobium and REEs have also emerged as strategic elements due their usages and geo-political scenario. Encouraging indigenous mining would lead to reduction in imports. The proposal is also expected to increase generation of employment in the mining sector.



Recently, huge reserves of Lithium had been discovered in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Lithium is used for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and government is bullish towards sourcing it from within the country and also abroad.



Royalty rate on minerals is an important financial consideration for the bidders in auction of blocks.



Further, the manner of calculation of average sale price of these minerals has also been prepared by the mines ministry which will enable determination of bid parameters, official sources said.



In August this year, the Parliament had passed the MMDR (Amendment) Bill 2023, which will facilitate auction of mineral concessions for critical minerals, while states will get the revenue.



The amendments also introduced exploration licence for deep-seated and critical minerals.



It also omitted six minerals from the list of 12 atomic minerals specified in Part-B of the First Schedule of the Act, namely, Lithium bearing minerals, Titanium bearing minerals and ores, Beryl and other beryllium bearing minerals, Niobium and Tantalum bearing minerals and Zirconium-bearing minerals.



The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has recently handed over the exploration report of REE and Lithium blocks. Further, GSI and other exploration agencies are conducting exploration for critical and strategic minerals in the country.



