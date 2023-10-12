Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Indian Cabinet approves fixation of royalty for Lithium, Niobium, rare earth elements

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
TriptiNath

New Delhi, Oct 11: India's Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved amending the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, to fix royalty rates for three critical and strategic minerals- Lithium, Niobium and rare earth elements (REEs).

The royalty will be three per cent each for Lithium and Niobium while for rare earth elements, it will be one per cent.

This is a significant move as the approval of royalty rates will enable the Centre auction blocks for Lithium, Niobium and rare earth minerals for the first time in the country, according to the Ministry of Mines.

The objective is to encourage greater private sector participation in commercial mining of rare earth minerals.

Critical minerals have become essential for economic development and national security in the country. Critical minerals such as Lithium and REEs have gained significance in view of India's commitment towards energy transition and achieving net-zero emission by 2070. Lithium, Niobium and REEs have also emerged as strategic elements due their usages and geo-political scenario.  Encouraging indigenous mining would lead to reduction in imports. The proposal is also expected to increase generation of employment in the mining sector.

Recently, huge reserves of Lithium had been discovered in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir
Lithium is used for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and government is bullish towards sourcing it from within the country and also abroad.

Royalty rate on minerals is an important financial consideration for the bidders in auction of blocks.

Further, the manner of calculation of average sale price of these minerals has also been prepared by the mines ministry which will enable determination of bid parameters, official sources said.

In August this year, the Parliament had passed the MMDR (Amendment) Bill 2023, which will facilitate auction of mineral concessions for critical minerals, while states will get the revenue.

The amendments also introduced exploration licence for deep-seated and critical minerals.

It also omitted six minerals from the list of 12 atomic minerals specified in Part-B of the First Schedule of the Act, namely, Lithium bearing minerals, Titanium bearing minerals and ores, Beryl and other beryllium bearing minerals, Niobium and Tantalum bearing minerals and Zirconium-bearing minerals.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has recently handed over the exploration report of REE and Lithium blocks. Further, GSI and other exploration agencies are conducting exploration for critical and strategic minerals in the country.

The Central Government is working to launch the first tranche of the auction of critical and strategic minerals such as Lithium, REE, Nickel, Platinum Group of Elements, Potash, Glauconite, Phosphorite, Graphite, Molybdenum.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Indian Cabinet approves fixation of royalty for Lithium, Niobium, rare earth elements
22-day ban on hilsa fishing kicks off today
Govt pushing country towards conflict, says Fakhrul
6 killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Trishal
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
13 die, 2,425 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
US Embassy opens applications for 2024-2025 CSP
Pro-AL teachers declare 14-point manifesto


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft