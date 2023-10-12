Video
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:39 AM
Home Back Page

22-day ban on hilsa fishing kicks off today

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of hilsa fish to save mother hilsa during peak breeding season begins on Thursday. The government has imposed the restriction.

At a press conference held in the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry's conference at Secretariat, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said the government has taken various measures to ensure that mother hilsa is not harmed in any way.

Stern action will be taken against those who will violate the law during the mother hilsa conservation campaign, he warned, adding that mobile courts will remain active to punish the law violators and ensure that no boat can go to the river or sea for fishing during the ban.

He also said about 52 per cent of mother hilsa eggs were able to hatch within 22 days of the ban last year thanks to the successful implementation of the conservation campaign.

As a result, about 805,515 kilogram of eggs were produced last year, out of which about 40,276 crore Jhatkas (small hilsa) were added to the hilsa population, Karim said.

The ban will continue from October 12 to November 2. To be ensure that the fishers will not go to catch hilsa during the period, the government has announced incentive programme for them. During the period, around 5.55 lakh fishers of 155 upazilas under 37 districts will get the incentive. Each of the families will get 25kg of rice as food support for the period.



