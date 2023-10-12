

Govt pushing country towards conflict, says Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said government is arresting our leaders and activists to make a vacant political field to conduct a one-sided election. By doing so, the government is pushing the country towards a confrontational situation.Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson Gulshan office he said, "Law enforcers behaved like robbers as they arrested Anne in the dead of night by breaking the door of his house.""The manner in which Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie was arrested proves that this government is well on their way to hold a one-sided election. But these kind of false cases and torture cannot prevent us," Fakhrul added.He said, "We will intensify our movement further in the days to come to force the government to step down. The people of the country will no longer let the government hold any more lopsided polls."Fakhrul turned down his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader's remark that the BNP has blocked the path for holding political talks. "This is bullshit and a big lie."He said their party has long been saying they can engage in talks if the government wants to discuss the issue of polls-time neutral government. The government must first announce that they'll accept neutral government demand.Fakhrul said, "We have made it very clear that there cannot be any election under Sheikh Hasina. This government must resign and this parliament must be dissolved for holding the election under a neutral administration."He said, "We are now least bothered about the election and give main focus to ensure the fall of the government through a movement.""I think only three days can change the political scenario of the country," Fakhrul said.He said, "The entire world is saying that your last two elections were not acceptable and credible. There is no point in holding elections like 2014 and 2018."About their meeting with the visiting joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission of the US, Fakhrul said the US team came to Bangladesh to assess whether there is any atmosphere to hold an acceptable election, but they did not clearly give their opinion.He said they told the US team that no fair election could be held in Bangladesh without a non-party neutral government.He said the government arrested many BNP leaders and sent them to jail even before the announcement of the next election schedule. "Jailing and arresting the opposition leaders is an old practice of the autocratic regimes."