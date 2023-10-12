Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt pushing country towards conflict, says Fakhrul

Deplores Annes arrest

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Govt pushing country towards conflict, says Fakhrul

Govt pushing country towards conflict, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said  government is arresting our leaders and activists to make a vacant political field to conduct a one-sided election. By doing so, the government is pushing the country towards a confrontational situation.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson Gulshan office he said, "Law enforcers behaved like robbers as they arrested Anne in the dead of night by breaking the door of his house."

"The manner in which Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie was arrested proves that this government is well on their way to hold a one-sided election. But these kind of false cases and torture cannot prevent us," Fakhrul added.

He said, "We will intensify our movement further in the days to come to force the government to step down. The people of the country will no longer let the government hold any more lopsided polls."

Fakhrul turned down his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader's remark that the BNP has blocked the path for holding political talks. "This is bullshit and a big lie."

He said their party has long been saying they can engage in talks if the government wants to discuss the issue of polls-time neutral government. The government must first announce that they'll accept neutral government demand.

Fakhrul said, "We have made it very clear that there cannot be any election under Sheikh Hasina. This government must resign and this parliament must be dissolved for holding the election under a neutral administration."

He said, "We are now least bothered about the election and give main focus to ensure the fall of the government through a movement."

"I think only three days can change the political scenario of the country," Fakhrul said.

He said, "The entire world is saying that your last two elections were not acceptable and credible. There is no point in holding elections like 2014 and 2018."

About their meeting with the visiting joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission of the US, Fakhrul said the US team came to Bangladesh to assess whether there is any atmosphere to hold an acceptable election, but they did not clearly give their opinion.

He said they told the US team that no fair election could be held in Bangladesh without a non-party neutral government.

He said the government arrested many BNP leaders and sent them to jail even before the announcement of the next election schedule. "Jailing and arresting the opposition leaders is an old practice of the autocratic regimes."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Indian Cabinet approves fixation of royalty for Lithium, Niobium, rare earth elements
22-day ban on hilsa fishing kicks off today
Govt pushing country towards conflict, says Fakhrul
6 killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Trishal
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
13 die, 2,425 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
US Embassy opens applications for 2024-2025 CSP
Pro-AL teachers declare 14-point manifesto


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft