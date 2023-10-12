6 killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Trishal





MYMENSINGH, Oct 11: At least six people were killed and 10 others injured after a bus hit another bus from behind at Trishal upazila in the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place around 8:30am on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Chelerghat area.





Eyewitnesses and fire service sources said a bus, carrying garment workers, hit another bus from behind while trying to take some passengers overtaking it. The accident left three people dead on the spot and at least 13 people injured.



On information, Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said Trishal Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Sadiqur Rahman. He said several of them are in critical condition.



Meanwhile, one injured died on the way to the hospital and two more at the emergency department of the hospital, said Tirshal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Moin Uddin.



