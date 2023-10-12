Video
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:39 AM
Home Back Page

BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP leaders are making poisonous statements over environment-friendly Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

"Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is inaugurating mega projects one after another that makes the BNP leaders irritated," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that is why BNP leaders are threatening to shut down the Rooppur nuclear power plant.

While in state power, he claimed, BNP did not carry out any development in the country, instead the party made Bangladesh champion in graft five times in a row.

So, the AL general secretary said, the BNP leaders are continuously delivering misleading and false statements over mega projects such as Padma Bridge, Metrorail, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Bangabandhu Tunnel constructed beneath Karnaphuli River and Rooppur nuclear power plant.

Today, the nuclear power is being used in the developed countries, including the USA and Europe, for human wellbeing, he said.

Mentioning that apart from Bangladesh, there are 438 nuclear power plants in 32 countries of the world, Quader said, informing that about 10 percent of all electricity generated in the world comes from the nuclear energy.

In France, 75 percent of electricity is generated from nuclear energy, while 20 percent electricity comes from nuclear energy in the United States, he said.

The road transport minister said the nuclear power is highly environment-friendly due to zero carbon emission. But, BNP does not like this kind of eco-friendly and cost-effective power generation, so they are making falsehood about the Rooppur nuclear power plant, he said.

He said as BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its other leaders are narrow-minded, they are issuing threats to shut down such a mega project.

Quader said the country's people better know that the tools of BNP's politics are rumours, falsehood and propaganda.    �BSS



