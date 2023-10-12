Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US Embassy opens applications for 2024-2025 CSP

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Embassy in Dhaka has recently unveiled a call for applications regarding the 2024-2025 Community Solutions Program (CSP).

CSP fellows will participate in programmes offered by the Community Leadership Institute (CLI), which delivers tailored education and coaching. The Embassy, on Wednesday, declared that fellows will delve into the realms of strategic planning, ethical leadership, motivational leadership, and partnership building through the institute's blended learning approach.

CSP aims to engage community leaders aged 26 to 39, active in the fields of democracy and human rights, environmental issues, conflict resolution, and women and gender. If chosen, fellows will embark on a four-month professional development programme in the United States. This experience encompasses a practical component with a US host organisation and access to leadership development courses.

Upon successfully completing the US practicum and leadership training, CSP fellows will return to their home countries to put into action a six-month follow-on community project, utilising the knowledge, skills, and networks they have acquired.

This professional development programme includes a four-month US-based Professional Practicum, during which CSP provides hands-on experience. Fellows will be paired with US host organisations addressing various technical areas, such as environmental concerns, women and gender issues, conflict resolution, transparency, and accountability.

Additionally, CSP fellows will receive personalised leadership coaching via programs offered by the Community Leadership Institute (CLI), which tailors the learning experience and coaching sessions. They will gain insights into strategic planning, ethical leadership, motivational leadership, and partnership building, thanks to the institute's blended learning approach.

Throughout the fellowship, US host organisations will assist CSP fellows in crafting a six-month follow-on project, to be executed upon their return to their respective communities. CSP alumni represent a diverse range of professionals, including physicians, government consultants, human rights activists, educators, and numerous community leaders.

Bangladeshi CSP alumni include Dr Nowsheen Sharmin Purabi, an activist in the field of sexual and reproductive health rights in Bangladesh.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Indian Cabinet approves fixation of royalty for Lithium, Niobium, rare earth elements
22-day ban on hilsa fishing kicks off today
Govt pushing country towards conflict, says Fakhrul
6 killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Trishal
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
13 die, 2,425 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
US Embassy opens applications for 2024-2025 CSP
Pro-AL teachers declare 14-point manifesto


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft