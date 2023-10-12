US Embassy opens applications for 2024-2025 CSP







CSP fellows will participate in programmes offered by the Community Leadership Institute (CLI), which delivers tailored education and coaching. The Embassy, on Wednesday, declared that fellows will delve into the realms of strategic planning, ethical leadership, motivational leadership, and partnership building through the institute's blended learning approach.



CSP aims to engage community leaders aged 26 to 39, active in the fields of democracy and human rights, environmental issues, conflict resolution, and women and gender. If chosen, fellows will embark on a four-month professional development programme in the United States. This experience encompasses a practical component with a US host organisation and access to leadership development courses.

Upon successfully completing the US practicum and leadership training, CSP fellows will return to their home countries to put into action a six-month follow-on community project, utilising the knowledge, skills, and networks they have acquired.



This professional development programme includes a four-month US-based Professional Practicum, during which CSP provides hands-on experience. Fellows will be paired with US host organisations addressing various technical areas, such as environmental concerns, women and gender issues, conflict resolution, transparency, and accountability.



Additionally, CSP fellows will receive personalised leadership coaching via programs offered by the Community Leadership Institute (CLI), which tailors the learning experience and coaching sessions. They will gain insights into strategic planning, ethical leadership, motivational leadership, and partnership building, thanks to the institute's blended learning approach.



Throughout the fellowship, US host organisations will assist CSP fellows in crafting a six-month follow-on project, to be executed upon their return to their respective communities. CSP alumni represent a diverse range of professionals, including physicians, government consultants, human rights activists, educators, and numerous community leaders.



Bangladeshi CSP alumni include Dr Nowsheen Sharmin Purabi, an activist in the field of sexual and reproductive health rights in Bangladesh.



