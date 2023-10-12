Video
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:39 AM
Home Back Page

JU Senate Election

Pro-AL teachers declare 14-point manifesto

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
JU Correspondent

The Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad, a teachers' organization at Jahangirnagar University known for its support of the Awami League, has unveiled its manifesto ahead of the upcoming Senate Teachers' Representative Election scheduled for October 16.

Professor Bashir Ahmed, who serves as the Member Secretary of the organization, revealed their manifesto during a press conference held at the teachers' lounge in the central cafeteria of the university on Wednesday, around 3:00 pm.

Prof Bashir articulated their objectives, stating, "We aspire to play a significant role within the Senate, the highest authority responsible for policy-making and regulations at the university. This includes approving the annual budget and ensuring transparency and accountability."

He continued, "Our aims encompass the introduction of a 'Best Researcher Award', the formulation of an Academic and Biodiversity Master Plan, policy reforms, fostering inclusive higher education, and making the university more environmentally friendly through digitalization."

Prof Bashir said, "We will advocate for increased research allowances and financial grants to support publication in reputable journals, thus encouraging research activities within the university."

Prof Bashir expressed his optimism regarding the implementation of initiatives such as Smart Classrooms, the 'Bangabandhu Overseas Fellowship', and the 'Jahangirnagar University Fellowship' aimed at enhancing the higher education of newly appointed teachers.



