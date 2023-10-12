Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2nd edition of Dhaka Media Summit begins tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

The Media Studies and Journalism Department of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), in collaboration with the International Association for Media and Communication Research Bangladesh (IAMCR Bangladesh), is going to organise the second season of Dhaka Media Summit.

The event will take place on October 13-14 at ULAB Research Building Auditorium in Dhan-mondi.

The summit, with the theme "Reshaping Cinema Narratives" brings together filmmakers, film producers, film broadcasters, academics, policymakers and civil society representatives to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the changing cinema landscape. According to ULAB, this year's Dhaka Media Summit will be held in a blended mode (both online and in-person activities).

The University says that the summit intends to explore how cinema has evolved from traditional formats to new mediums, and how filmmakers have used personal narratives to express their realities. It will also help in addressing the issues of censorship and regulation for cinema in Bangladesh.

Along with these, the event will also feature topics related to cinema, and how new media and OTT platforms affect cinema production, distribution and consumption. 58 research papers are going to be presented from 11 different countries around the globe at this year's edition.

In addition, the summit will also explore roundtable discussions, lecture sessions, keynote speeches and masterclasses during the two-day-long event. The first season of this summit was organised in 2022 on the topic 'Future of Journalism'.

More information about the summit is available at https://www.ulabmediahub.net/dms2023.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2nd edition of Dhaka Media Summit begins tomorrow
3 fugitive accused held from different parts of country
‘Physically challenged individuals must be included in mainstream of society’
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Ghorashal
Dengue: 117 hospitalised in Chattogram
Glad to work with GCA as spl representative for climate, health: Saima Wazed
2 women die in separate road accidents in Ctg
2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft