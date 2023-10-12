2nd edition of Dhaka Media Summit begins tomorrow







The event will take place on October 13-14 at ULAB Research Building Auditorium in Dhan-mondi.



The summit, with the theme "Reshaping Cinema Narratives" brings together filmmakers, film producers, film broadcasters, academics, policymakers and civil society representatives to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the changing cinema landscape. According to ULAB, this year's Dhaka Media Summit will be held in a blended mode (both online and in-person activities).

The University says that the summit intends to explore how cinema has evolved from traditional formats to new mediums, and how filmmakers have used personal narratives to express their realities. It will also help in addressing the issues of censorship and regulation for cinema in Bangladesh.



Along with these, the event will also feature topics related to cinema, and how new media and OTT platforms affect cinema production, distribution and consumption. 58 research papers are going to be presented from 11 different countries around the globe at this year's edition.



In addition, the summit will also explore roundtable discussions, lecture sessions, keynote speeches and masterclasses during the two-day-long event. The first season of this summit was organised in 2022 on the topic 'Future of Journalism'.



More information about the summit is available at https://www.ulabmediahub.net/dms2023. �UNB

