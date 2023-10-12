3 fugitive accused held from different parts of country







The arrestees were Mintu Miah, 35, son of Mojit Basunia, Morsheda Begum, 30, wife of Mintu Mia, of Kurigram district and Abul Kalam Azad, 53, son of Habibur Rahman of Bhola district.



All of them were accused in murder cases.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-3 conducted drives in separate parts of the country and arrested the accused, said Arifur Rahman, senior assistant director (media) of Rab headquartes. �UNB



Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested three fugitive accused from different parts of the country on Tuesday night.The arrestees were Mintu Miah, 35, son of Mojit Basunia, Morsheda Begum, 30, wife of Mintu Mia, of Kurigram district and Abul Kalam Azad, 53, son of Habibur Rahman of Bhola district.All of them were accused in murder cases.Tipped off, a team of Rab-3 conducted drives in separate parts of the country and arrested the accused, said Arifur Rahman, senior assistant director (media) of Rab headquartes. �UNB