‘Physically challenged individuals must be included in mainstream of society’







"Bangladesh's foundation was built on the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who established the Ministry of Social Welfare to support backward communities and disabled individuals. But after the assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975, the goal was disrupted," he said.



The state minister made these remarks while delivering speech as the chief guest at a cheque distribution ceremony for education grants from the Ministry of Social Welfare organized by JU Students Counselling and Guidance Centre with a total of 68 JU students with special needs at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the university.

The state minister said that the incumbent government, led by Bangabandhu's eldest daughter, Sheikh Hasina, has implemented initiatives for the welfare of backward communities and disabled individuals, including a modern educational system.



The state minister emphasizes the need for an inclusive society for disabled individuals, urging collaboration and education from families to foster tolerance and empathy and promote mutual respect and sensitive behaviour.



JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam presided over the programme, while Pro VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro VC (Academic) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, acting registrar Abu Hasan, Director of the Centre Prof Laek Sazzad Andallah were present, among others.



Physically challenged individuals must be included in the mainstream of society, State Minister for Social Welfare and freedom fighter Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said on Wednesday."Bangladesh's foundation was built on the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who established the Ministry of Social Welfare to support backward communities and disabled individuals. But after the assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975, the goal was disrupted," he said.The state minister made these remarks while delivering speech as the chief guest at a cheque distribution ceremony for education grants from the Ministry of Social Welfare organized by JU Students Counselling and Guidance Centre with a total of 68 JU students with special needs at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the university.The state minister said that the incumbent government, led by Bangabandhu's eldest daughter, Sheikh Hasina, has implemented initiatives for the welfare of backward communities and disabled individuals, including a modern educational system.The state minister emphasizes the need for an inclusive society for disabled individuals, urging collaboration and education from families to foster tolerance and empathy and promote mutual respect and sensitive behaviour.JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam presided over the programme, while Pro VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro VC (Academic) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, acting registrar Abu Hasan, Director of the Centre Prof Laek Sazzad Andallah were present, among others.