The arrested was identified as Jewel Bhuiyan alias Bissasta, 26, a resident of Kazir Char village in Narsingdi.



Acting on a tip off, a team of ATU police conducted a drive in the Ghorashal area and arrested him at around 6pm on Tuesday, ASP Wahida Parvin of ATU told BSS today. �BSS

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) arrested a member of the banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir from Ghorashal in Narsingdi district.The arrested was identified as Jewel Bhuiyan alias Bissasta, 26, a resident of Kazir Char village in Narsingdi.Acting on a tip off, a team of ATU police conducted a drive in the Ghorashal area and arrested him at around 6pm on Tuesday, ASP Wahida Parvin of ATU told BSS today. �BSS