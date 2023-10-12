Dengue: 117 hospitalised in Chattogram







The dengue control room of the local civil surgeon's office said Wednesday afternoon that a total of 117 dengue patients were hospitalised to various hospitals here.



Of the total 117 patients, 73 were admitted to government hospitals and 44 in private hospitals.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 10,962 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram during last nine months till Oct 11 this year and the number of deaths rose to 79 in Chattogram this year.



A total of 10575 dengue patients have already been recovered and returned to their respective residences and 311 are now undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city and district, the sources added. �BSS



CHATTOGRAM, Oct 11: A total of 117 dengue patients were hospitalised at various hospitals in Chattogram during the last 24 hours.The dengue control room of the local civil surgeon's office said Wednesday afternoon that a total of 117 dengue patients were hospitalised to various hospitals here.Of the total 117 patients, 73 were admitted to government hospitals and 44 in private hospitals.Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 10,962 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram during last nine months till Oct 11 this year and the number of deaths rose to 79 in Chattogram this year.A total of 10575 dengue patients have already been recovered and returned to their respective residences and 311 are now undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city and district, the sources added. �BSS