2 women die in separate road accidents in Ctg

One of the deceased was a 24-25-year-old unidentified woman in Anwara Upazila and another deceased was identified as Diluara Begum (45), a daily wage earner from Ward-1 of Dohazari Municipality of Chandanaish upazila, said police.



The unidentified woman died when a vehicle hit her at Jheori Mazar Gate of Anwara Upazila, said Sohel Mahmud, officer-in-Charge of Anwara Police Station.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Dohazari area Ward-1, Diluara Begum died when a leguna lost control and rammed the bathroom on the side of the road, said Khan Mohammad Erfan, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station. �UNB

