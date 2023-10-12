Video
Extra fare should not be charged during rainy days  

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

It is rains in the country almost every day. As a result, common people are suffering in various ways. During this time, people face additional fares while traveling to their workplaces, educational institutions or destinations, which is one of the severe problems caused by the rains especially in the capital city.

Vehicles like rickshaws, CNG, Uber bikes demand 50 taka distance fare up to 150-200 taka. Due to the shortage of vehicles during the rainy season, these high fares must be given but no one gets paid extra for paying extra transport cost. An officer's salary is fixed, a student's spending is somewhat limited, but suddenly bearing this additional faire is really difficult for the victims. I am drawing the attention of the responsible institutions in this regard. Hopefully, through strict monitoring, there will be no need to pay extra faire during the rainy season.

Al Amin
Student, University of Dhaka




