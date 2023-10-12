Our industries abound







In line with government's vision to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous nation, these industrial activities have been taking place in full swing in cooperation with foreign investments.



As part of government industrialization plan, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) has come up at Mirsharai in Chattogram in a big way. According to a report published in this daily on Wednesday, at least five companies have already gone on stream this year with a number of industrial units preparing to commence their operations shortly in this Shilpa Nagar .

BSMSN built on an approximately 33,800 acres of land has so far been able to lure investment proposals amounting to $28 billion, including foreign direct investment (FDI) of $1.5 billion. This industrial city is expected to attract more foreign and local investments when it will be fully operational by 2040.



Meanwhile, BSMSN authority has already allocated a total of 6,500 acres of land in favor of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), BGMEA Garment Park, PPP Zone, and 72 industrial establishments. These entities have proposed investments amounting to approximately $20.42 billion.



The authority of BSMSN has also approved investment proposals worth about $19 billion from both local and foreign companies since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Shilpa Nagar in November last year.



Many local and foreign companies have shown their keen interest in BSMSN. At present, more than 21 companies have started building their factories in this Shilpa Nagar with many more in the process of commencing their activities in BSMSN.



What is more important is that this Shilpa Nagar is expected to create a huge employment opportunities for the people of the country as it is set to generate nearly 1.5 million jobs in the coming years.



BSMN has offered modern facilities to investors with providing adequate utility services. Most recently, construction of a 23- km 2-lane road and a 29- km drain has begun in its garments village at a cost of about Tk 450 crore.



BSMSN has also adopted necessary measures to protect its tenants from the natural calamities as the height of the side dam built surrounding the city is 9 meters from the sea level which is believed to be enough to withstand any natural disasters.



In addition to BSMSN, BEZA has planned to build at least 100 economic zones across the country by 2030. These economic zones are expected to generate employment opportunities for over one crore people and increase our export volume by around $40 billion.



In conclusion, we are in belief that the country's industrialization march will go ahead in order for sustainable economic growth with a little or no environmental pollution.



