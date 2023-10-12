Video
Progress of our women's empowerment  

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023
Susmita Bhattacharjyee

Progress of our women’s empowerment  

Progress of our women’s empowerment  

Women empowerment refers to the state of being empowered in regards to political, social and economic aspects. Women empowerment can be defined to promoting women's sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others. The term was created by women's rights activists who believed that gender equality would only be reached if women got equal access to resources and opportunities as men.

The Global Gender Gap Report 2018, Bangladesh secured the  48th position among 149 countries in the overall Global Gender Index and 5th position in the Political Empowerment of Women Index. Bangladesh is a densely populated country with limited resources and higher social stratification. Women in Bangladesh have overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable success in a variety  of fields from education and healthcare to economic participation and political representation.

Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in the last 20 years in improving the lives of women and girls. The maternal mortality rate has decreased by more than two-thirds since 2000 and continues to fall. International action in the 1990s provided opportunities to transform global opinion and forge a consensus in favour of the empowerment of women.

In particular, the 1995 Beijing Platform for Action (BPA) remains the most comprehensive documented global commitment to gender equality, women's rights and development. The government has implemented several efforts to promote women's entrepreneurship, including creating a Women Entrepreneurs Fund, expanding small and medium-sized female-owned firms, and supplying loans and training for female entrepreneurs.

Progress of our women’s empowerment  

Progress of our women’s empowerment  


Successive governments have continued to make gender responsiveness an essential elements in long term national development schemes. Women's issues were mainstreamed into key development strategies, such as the Five -Year - Plans,Vision -2021 and Vision -2041. Furthermore, gender equality and women's empowerment are a standalone goal in the 2030 agenda and a cross-cutting issue amongst all of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Today, we recognise it as a necessary condition to the realisation of sustainable development for all.

Successive Bangladeshi governments have formulated policies regarding women's empowerment, integrating it into their overall priorities and respecting their commitments to global development goals. Since 1995, Bangladesh has been making strides in translating lofty promises into actions, having shaped its original women's development policies and plans of action in line with the BPA. To move forward, we must take stock of the progress and shortfalls in realising the goals that Bangladesh set for women's empowerment. Gender equality and the empowerment of women are essential cornerstones of a just and thriving society. Women's development in Bangladesh stands as a testament to resilience, progress and empowerment.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in women assuming leadership positions, participating in the workforce and contributing significantly to the nation's development. Challenges persist, including gender-based violence and discrimination, but the trajectory is promising. With continued dedication, collaboration and policy support, Bangladesh can further enhance opportunities for its women, ensuring a more equitable and prosperous future where women continue to be architects of change, fostering a nation where gender equality thrives.

However, significant problems still need fixing, such as violence against women, child marriage, and a lack of access to healthcare. Therefore, the government and civil society organisations must keep working together to solve these problems and ensure women's equality.Bangladeshi women need more holistic, intensive support, in addition to access to finance, to break the persistent norms that hinder their progress. Empowering women is essential to achieving social justice and sustainable development.

The writer is a Student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet




« PreviousNext »

