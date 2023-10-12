

How people easily fall prey to online gambling



Nowadays gambling has spread to various competitive cricket, football games. From the neighborhood to the near, such bets can be found. They are again controlled by someone from behind. At first greed is shown but later when one is addicted to addiction with all one's self then there is no way back. Like many other addictions, online gambling is a dangerous addiction. The worst thing is that school-college going students are also fatally involved in this gambling illusion. Online gambling is a new threat in the country during the current economic recession. Young people are attracted to various gambling sites out of a kind of curiosity.



Starting with an investment of 5-10 thousand taka, one gets greedy and loses lakhs. Most of these gambling sites are operated from abroad. Bangladeshi agents are managing these sites there. During the global pandemic, most of the school-college students got addicted to video games on mobile phones, which has reduced a lot now. Students have also committed suicide because they did not buy mobile phones from their families.

Interest in online gambling is increasing after seeing various clever advertisements on social media Facebook. Thousands of people of all ages including school college students and unemployed youth are getting involved in gambling because of the temptation to earn a lot of money easily. The working people of the village who do not understand much about online have started gambling with ludu on mobile. Many are gambling by taking loans from NGOs and banks, mortgaging land and gambling. Many of the youngsters are getting addicted to this game after starting it out of curiosity. At first he made a profit and then he got greedy and at one point he lost lakhs of rupees. Due to gambling, family turmoil and strife in married life is increasing. Crime is increasing in the area, including drugs, to add money to the game. Many people are becoming addicted to greed. Parents are worried. There are many sites for these online gambling.



After searching, it is known that this gambling is being played on various apps including Mostbet, Onexbet, Betwinner, Bet365, Melbet, Linebet, Gtween, Crix, PeriMatch, MCW through Android phones. Through these apps one can play with any amount. Among all the apps, Mostbet and Onexbet apps are the most used as a means of gambling. It is operated from Russia, Malaysia and Indonesia. The agents of the country are managing these websites managed from abroad. Huge amount of money is being laundered in gambling investment abroad. While playing it, no one around can understand that they are playing mobile games or gambling. Agents deposit money and open accounts through mobile banking at every place. Agents are taking commission of 40 taka for 1000 taka. Those who are first addicted to this gambling are being duped by a ring selling dollars. Working people are huddled and playing ludo on their mobile phones. When I spoke to some people, they said that there is less work during the rainy season, so they spend time playing Ludu. Locals said that they actually gambled.



When there was no online facility there was still gambling. But it is not so extensive. Because gamblers could not sit and gamble everywhere. The locals were also afraid of the police. But now that way has come within reach. Betting is being done through mobile, money is being transacted through mobile. When he became fully addicted, he started selling household items to raise money and then took out loans. Once a lot of money was in debt. Initially, the family may not even know that their husband or child has entered the world of gambling in this way. There's basically no way out when you find out. The online gambling empire seems to be gradually becoming totalitarian. The participation of common people is constantly increasing. Because the easier it is to get into this trap of gambling, the harder it is to get out.



You can't get out even if you want to. Although gambling is legally prohibited in Bangladesh, the advertisements of these gambling sites are constantly appearing on various websites including YouTube. Once it was evening, the children would return home. He would wash his hands and go straight to the reading table. Now they don't return home in the evening, some friends get together with their mobile phones. And most of them are online gambling. They watch games in groups, place bets. Calculate the loss. Lose most of the time. Due to this, there is increasing turmoil in the family. There is a lot of turmoil in the family with the children or with the husband. Online gambling is becoming increasingly dangerous.



Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission's 'Digital Security Cell' shut down 331 online gambling sites on October 10, 2022. These illegal sites are shut down as part of the regular surveillance of the cell. In addition, the international technology company search engine 'Google' contacted the authorities and reported for the closure of 150 Google apps related to online gambling or betting. In the meantime, the Google authorities have closed 14 apps from the Play Store and are taking necessary steps to close the rest of the apps. Currently, online gambling is spreading like an epidemic in the country. We have managed to control the coronavirus but we cannot control online gambling. It infects our brain like a virus. Online gambling has entered the minds of our future generation. It is the easiest way to get rich.



So the biggest question is how do we get out of here? Of course the role of the family comes first. Parents should take care of what their children are doing and where they are spending their time. Awareness should be created in educational institutions. Not only children and teenagers, adults are involved in it. It has to be controlled by stricter hands of law enforcement. Strict action should be taken against those who sit outside the country and lure people into gambling and cheat them, against the site. If not, one day online gambling will consume the society more than drugs.



The writer is an essayist and columnist



Online gambling is now a threat to our social environment. Social structure is being destroyed due to this. People from all walks of life from the common to the rich have been engaged in it. Its paw is so wide that if you connect to the internet and make a mistake, you will be straight into an online gambling site. The greed of getting huge money will be constantly shown from these sites.Nowadays gambling has spread to various competitive cricket, football games. From the neighborhood to the near, such bets can be found. They are again controlled by someone from behind. At first greed is shown but later when one is addicted to addiction with all one's self then there is no way back. Like many other addictions, online gambling is a dangerous addiction. The worst thing is that school-college going students are also fatally involved in this gambling illusion. Online gambling is a new threat in the country during the current economic recession. Young people are attracted to various gambling sites out of a kind of curiosity.Starting with an investment of 5-10 thousand taka, one gets greedy and loses lakhs. Most of these gambling sites are operated from abroad. Bangladeshi agents are managing these sites there. During the global pandemic, most of the school-college students got addicted to video games on mobile phones, which has reduced a lot now. Students have also committed suicide because they did not buy mobile phones from their families.Interest in online gambling is increasing after seeing various clever advertisements on social media Facebook. Thousands of people of all ages including school college students and unemployed youth are getting involved in gambling because of the temptation to earn a lot of money easily. The working people of the village who do not understand much about online have started gambling with ludu on mobile. Many are gambling by taking loans from NGOs and banks, mortgaging land and gambling. Many of the youngsters are getting addicted to this game after starting it out of curiosity. At first he made a profit and then he got greedy and at one point he lost lakhs of rupees. Due to gambling, family turmoil and strife in married life is increasing. Crime is increasing in the area, including drugs, to add money to the game. Many people are becoming addicted to greed. Parents are worried. There are many sites for these online gambling.After searching, it is known that this gambling is being played on various apps including Mostbet, Onexbet, Betwinner, Bet365, Melbet, Linebet, Gtween, Crix, PeriMatch, MCW through Android phones. Through these apps one can play with any amount. Among all the apps, Mostbet and Onexbet apps are the most used as a means of gambling. It is operated from Russia, Malaysia and Indonesia. The agents of the country are managing these websites managed from abroad. Huge amount of money is being laundered in gambling investment abroad. While playing it, no one around can understand that they are playing mobile games or gambling. Agents deposit money and open accounts through mobile banking at every place. Agents are taking commission of 40 taka for 1000 taka. Those who are first addicted to this gambling are being duped by a ring selling dollars. Working people are huddled and playing ludo on their mobile phones. When I spoke to some people, they said that there is less work during the rainy season, so they spend time playing Ludu. Locals said that they actually gambled.When there was no online facility there was still gambling. But it is not so extensive. Because gamblers could not sit and gamble everywhere. The locals were also afraid of the police. But now that way has come within reach. Betting is being done through mobile, money is being transacted through mobile. When he became fully addicted, he started selling household items to raise money and then took out loans. Once a lot of money was in debt. Initially, the family may not even know that their husband or child has entered the world of gambling in this way. There's basically no way out when you find out. The online gambling empire seems to be gradually becoming totalitarian. The participation of common people is constantly increasing. Because the easier it is to get into this trap of gambling, the harder it is to get out.You can't get out even if you want to. Although gambling is legally prohibited in Bangladesh, the advertisements of these gambling sites are constantly appearing on various websites including YouTube. Once it was evening, the children would return home. He would wash his hands and go straight to the reading table. Now they don't return home in the evening, some friends get together with their mobile phones. And most of them are online gambling. They watch games in groups, place bets. Calculate the loss. Lose most of the time. Due to this, there is increasing turmoil in the family. There is a lot of turmoil in the family with the children or with the husband. Online gambling is becoming increasingly dangerous.Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission's 'Digital Security Cell' shut down 331 online gambling sites on October 10, 2022. These illegal sites are shut down as part of the regular surveillance of the cell. In addition, the international technology company search engine 'Google' contacted the authorities and reported for the closure of 150 Google apps related to online gambling or betting. In the meantime, the Google authorities have closed 14 apps from the Play Store and are taking necessary steps to close the rest of the apps. Currently, online gambling is spreading like an epidemic in the country. We have managed to control the coronavirus but we cannot control online gambling. It infects our brain like a virus. Online gambling has entered the minds of our future generation. It is the easiest way to get rich.So the biggest question is how do we get out of here? Of course the role of the family comes first. Parents should take care of what their children are doing and where they are spending their time. Awareness should be created in educational institutions. Not only children and teenagers, adults are involved in it. It has to be controlled by stricter hands of law enforcement. Strict action should be taken against those who sit outside the country and lure people into gambling and cheat them, against the site. If not, one day online gambling will consume the society more than drugs.The writer is an essayist and columnist