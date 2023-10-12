

What are main causes of inflation?



Inflation is defined as a rise in the money supply in an economy. Inflation occurs when the supply of money in an economy increases and the supply of goods and services remains unchanged. Due to the fact that too much money seeks limited products and services. As a result, both the amount of demand and the price rise. Inflation can be described in the traditional and linguistic term as the ongoing rise in the cost of all goods and services, often resulting from an excessive money supply, which lowers the purchasing power of money. In economics, inflation is a general increase in the prices of goods and services. Literally, inflation refers to an increase in the quantity of money. Inflation is perhaps best defined as a tendency towards a continuing rise in the general level of price.



According to American Economist Edwin W. Kemmerer, "Supply of circulating media in excess of trade needs."

If the price of goods and services increases in money at a certain time, it is called inflation in the language of economics. Generally, when the price of goods increases, more currency is required to buy those goods with the local currency or less amount is available to buy the same amount of goods with the same currency.



Causes of inflation: Inflation is mainly caused by two reasons, such as demand-pull and cost-push. Both are equally responsible for inflation in a country's economy, but work differently. "Demand-induced" price increases occur when demand for a product increases from consumers. On the other hand, if the supply cost of the product increases, the price increases.



Demand-pull inflation: Demand-pull inflation is the biggest cause of rising commodity prices. Demand-pull inflation occurs when consumer demand for a good or service increases so much that it exceeds the level of supply. All the conditions that lead to demand-pull inflation are - when more money is available to people, their demand rises as a result, the black market increases the price of goods, population growth,increased government expenditure results in more money going into people's pockets and if the foreign commercial debt of the government increases.Overdraft refers to an excess of money in circulation. In that scenario, the cost of money will go down (compared to the dollar). Therefore, demand-pull inflation happens when consumers have more disposable income.People desire to purchase more products and services when they have more money to spend, and they are able to do so.



Cost-push inflation: When there is a surplus of demand for a product in the market combined with a severe scarcity of supply, the producer has an opportunity to raise the price of the product or service, and cost-push inflation occurs.However, the fundamental reason is that when the price of the materials required to manufacture a product rises, so does the overall price of the product.



To produce a product mainly four things are needed, such as- land, labour, capital, and entrepreneur. We refer to it asfactors of production. All these costs are called 'factors cost'.The cost of production will increase if the price of something increases here.Besides, the government imposes an indirect tax on the product when it enters the market. Then its market price is fixed. Even if the government increases the tax, the price of goods will increase. Besides, the increase in the price of mineral oil in the international market can also be one of the reasons. An increase in the price of mineral oil means an increase in the cost of transport.



Measures to prevent inflation: A country's central bank and the country's government jointly decide on a plan to control inflation.The central bank's strategy is known as 'Monetary Policy' and the steps taken by the government are called 'Fiscal Policy'. Global inflation has emerged as a major challenge in recent times. In particular, global inflation reached high levels after the Russia-Ukraine war.



Economists believe that It is not enough to blame only the supply side for inflation. There is also something to do from the demand side.Because both the supply and demand sides are to blame for the current inflation. Therefore, initiatives should be performed to limit inflation while taking into consideration the demand as well as the supply sides. If it is possible, demand should be decreased in a number of situations so that we may partially address the supply shortfall.



Since the dollar-crisis is not enough to import goods and the supply of various goods in the market has decreased, if we do not reduce the demand, the prices of the goods will increase. The primary demand has not been changed. On its own, demand has somewhat fallen. Depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar led to an increase in commodity prices and a slight decrease in demand.



However, the low-income people face the greatest loss and hardship due to the increase in commodity prices. Therefore, to protect their interests, the supply of daily necessities must be ensured. The government should have full control over the market.The people of the country should also strive so that the unscrupulous businessman cannot increase the price of the goods as he wishes. In order to keep the wheels of the economy moving, it is necessary to control the rise in commodity prices. All visible and invisible syndicates must be dismantled and the right of the common and low-income people to live well must be ensured.



The writer is an Officer at Prime Bank Limited

