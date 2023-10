He had been suffering from pain in his spinal cord for long. He had an operation there at Bangalore Monipal Hospital in India on October 8 last.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Oct 11: A Rashid, former engineer of Grameen Bank and a resident of Baraipara Moholla in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, died at Bangalore Monipal Hospital in India at dawn on Tuesday. He was 70.He had been suffering from pain in his spinal cord for long. He had an operation there at Bangalore Monipal Hospital in India on October 8 last.A Rashid left behind his wife and many well-wishers to mourn his death.