Three to die, seven get life term in murder cases







NARAYANGANJ: Two men were sentenced to life-term imprisonment in different murder cases in the district in two days.



A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term jail in a murder case filed with Bandar Police Station (PS) in 2018.

Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Assamas Jaglul Hossain handed down the verdict in absence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Ujjal Mia, 35, son of Md Ali Akbar, a resident of Modonpur area in Bandar Upazila.



The court also acquitted three other accused as the allegations brought against them could not proven.



They are: Anwar Hossain, Nazrul and Tajul.



According to the prosecution, Ujjal Mia hacked one Md Shafiqul Islam of Lausar area in Bandar Upazila following a dispute over auto-rickshaw on September 22, 2018. Later on, Shafiqul succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's maternal uncle Md Golam Mostafa, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Bandar PS on the next day.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against four people.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



Meanwhile, another court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing a 17-year-old girl after rape in Rupganj Upazila in 2009.



Narayanganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Md Shafiqul Islam Hridoy, 36, son of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Rupganj Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, Shafiqul Islam Hridoy killed the 17-year-old girl after rape on August 9, 2009 over previous enmity.



A case was filed with Rupganj PS on August 10, 2009.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against three people.



Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



The court also acquitted two other accused as the allegations brought against them could not be proven during the prosecution.

The acquitted are: Masud Rana and Bulbul.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Raqibuddin Ahmed Raqib confirmed the matter.



SHARIATPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death on the charge of killing his wife in Bhedarganj Upazila in 2021 over dowry.



Shariatpur District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Sohel Ahmed handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Raza Mia, 32, a resident of Bokaul Kandi Village in the upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 20,000.



PP of the court Firoz Ahmed confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Raza beat his wife Kanchan Mala, 28, to death on June 7, 2021, for declining to give him money as dowry.



A murder case was filed by the deceased's brother Monir Hossain with the nearby Sokhipuor PS on the next day accusing Raza Mia.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.



Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



NATORE: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife for dowry in Naldanga Upazila in 2013.



Natore District Women and Children Repression Prevention Court Judge Muhmmad Abdur Rahim handed down the judgment at noon.



The condemned convict is Osman Goni, son of late Ismail Mridha, a resident of Basudevpur Village in Naldanga Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 30,000.



According to the case statement, Osman Gani got married with Rokeya Begum about 15 years back. He had been pressurising on his wife to give him dowry money since the marriage. Following this, Osman Goni strangled Rokeya Begum to death in his house on August 21, 2013.



Later on, a murder case was filed with Naldanga PS following a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother.



Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Osman Goni after investigation.



After examining the case evidences and hearing witnesses, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday noon.

PP of the court Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter.



BARISHAL: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death and three others to life-term imprisonment in a case filed over killing a motorcyclist in Bakerganj Upazila four years back.



Barishal District and Sessions Court Judge KM Rasheduzaaman Raja passed the order on Monday in presence of the convicts. The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each.



The death-row convict is Russell Hawlader while the life-term convicts are Shaheen, Bellal and Idris. All of them are residents of Sadar Upazila in Barguna District.



The court also acquitted one Syed Mridha Khalil from the charges as the allegations brought against him were not proved.



According to the case statement, the convicts went to Khairabad Village under the upazila to install a tube-well on March 5, 2019.



They killed Faisal Ahmed Prince, a biker by profession on hire at the village, hitting on his head with a heavy object and snatched his mobile phone, motorbike and Taka in cash.



On the following day, the deceased's father Shahidul Islam filed a murder case with Bakerganj PS.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the accused on July 31, 2020.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday.



LALMONIRHAT: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man and his wife to life-term imprisonment for killing a widow over extramarital affair in Sadar Upazila in 2020.



Lalmonirhat District and Sessions Judge Md Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convicts.



The condemned convicts are: Dabiar Rahman, 40, son of late Mahir Uddin, and his wife Shahina Begum, 33, residents of Khochabari area under Sadar Upazila in the district.



The court also fined them Tk 10,000, and in default, they have to suffer one more year of rigorous imprisonment.



The deceased was Shahina Bewa, wife of late van-puller Toiyab Ali of Khatapara Shilpakuthi area in Aditmari Upazila of the district.



According to the prosecution, Shahina Bewa along with her one son and two daughters lived in Khochabaria area under Sadar Upazila after the death of her husband. At one stage, a love affair had been developed in between Shahina and Dabiar Rahman.



As Shahina started pressurising on him to marry her, Dabiar with the help of his wife killed the widow on November 6, 2020. Police recovered the body of Shahina Bewa on November 7.



The deceased's younger brother Ekramul Haque lodged a murder case with Lalmonirhat Sadar PS in this regard accusing some unknown people.



After investigation, the investigation officer of the case and the then Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmonirhat Sadar PS Mashiur Rahman arrested Dabiar Rahman and his wife Shahina Begum.



Later on, the SI submitted the charge-sheet to the court on March 31, 2021 accusing the couple.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 22 witnesses.



Assistant PP of the court Advocate Akmal Hossain Ahmed confirmed the matter.



