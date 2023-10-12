Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Lalmonirhat







LALMONIRHAT, Oct 11: A schoolgirl died from snakebite in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Sumi Akter, 14, daughter of Usman Ali, a resident of South Dalgram area under the upazila. She was a ninth grader of Chaparhat High School.According to the deceased's family members, a poisonous snake bit the girl when she was in sleep. Family members took her to a quack (kabiraj) who gave her wrong treatment.Later on, when her condition deteriorated, the family members took her to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, but she died before being arrived at the hospital.