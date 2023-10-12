Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Lalmonirhat

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Oct 11: A schoolgirl died from snakebite in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Akter, 14, daughter of Usman Ali, a resident of South Dalgram area under the upazila. She was a ninth grader of Chaparhat High School.

According to the deceased's family members, a poisonous snake bit the girl when she was in sleep. Family members took her to a quack (kabiraj) who gave her wrong treatment.

Later on, when her condition deteriorated, the family members took her to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, but she died before being arrived at the hospital.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Youth nabbed with firearm in Noakhali
Obituary
Three to die, seven get life term in murder cases
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Lalmonirhat
Man arrested with US dollar, Indian rupee at Benapole
Khaleque takes charge of KCC mayor for third term
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Mymensingh
Five unnatural deaths in 3 dists


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft