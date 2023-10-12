Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man arrested with US dollar, Indian rupee at Benapole

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

SHARSHA, JASHORE, Oct 11: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 90,000 US dollars, and 1,510 Indian rupees from Benapole frontier in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday   morning.
The arrested is Manik Mia, 37, hails from Austagram Upazila in Kishoreganj.
BGB-49 Jashore Battalion Commander Lt Col Ahmed Jamil on Wednesday afternoon said on information that a huge consignment of illegal foreign currency would be smuggled in Bangladesh through Benapole Port, a team of BGB took place in Benapole Check-Post and detained Manik Mia for his suspicious movement. While searching him, they recovered 90,000 US dollars, and 1,510 Indian rupees from inside of a blender machine.
The estimate market value of the seized currencies is Tk 99,05, 400, said the official.
Later on, he was handed over to Benapole Port Police Station and the process of filing of a case in this regard is underway, the BGB commander added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Youth nabbed with firearm in Noakhali
Obituary
Three to die, seven get life term in murder cases
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Lalmonirhat
Man arrested with US dollar, Indian rupee at Benapole
Khaleque takes charge of KCC mayor for third term
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Mymensingh
Five unnatural deaths in 3 dists


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft