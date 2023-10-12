Man arrested with US dollar, Indian rupee at Benapole

SHARSHA, JASHORE, Oct 11: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 90,000 US dollars, and 1,510 Indian rupees from Benapole frontier in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested is Manik Mia, 37, hails from Austagram Upazila in Kishoreganj.

BGB-49 Jashore Battalion Commander Lt Col Ahmed Jamil on Wednesday afternoon said on information that a huge consignment of illegal foreign currency would be smuggled in Bangladesh through Benapole Port, a team of BGB took place in Benapole Check-Post and detained Manik Mia for his suspicious movement. While searching him, they recovered 90,000 US dollars, and 1,510 Indian rupees from inside of a blender machine.

The estimate market value of the seized currencies is Tk 99,05, 400, said the official.

Later on, he was handed over to Benapole Port Police Station and the process of filing of a case in this regard is underway, the BGB commander added.