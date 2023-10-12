Video
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:36 AM
Home Countryside

Khaleque takes charge of KCC mayor for third term

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 11: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday took charge as KCC mayor from Chief Executive Officer Laskar Tazul Islam (CEO) in a ceremony at Shahid Altaf Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban.
The newly elected 41 ward councillors under the KCC, including Women councilors of 10 reserved seats, also took charge of their respective posts on Wednesday  at the same venue.
KCC election was held on June 12. The elected mayor and councilors took oath on July 3, 2023.
The event was conducted by Acting Administrative Officer Abirul Jabbar while KCC Chief Executive Officer Lashkar Tajul Islam was in the chair.
After taking charge, the Mayor said, he will resume the unfinished development works including construction of drainage system and roads.
"A total of 40-point manifesto will be completed during my next tenure. We will build a green, clean and smart city.
It is not possible without the cooperation of city-dwellers. So, all should cooperate KCC," he said.
Due to climate change and untimely heavy rainfall, water-logging is being created in the city, and it hampers KCC's construction works, Mayor said, adding that all civic activities have been continued during Corona-19 pandemic.
Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her contribution to the KCC, the mayor said unfinished rivers and canal-digging works will be started very soon to build water logging free city.
He urged councilors, elites, leaders of professional bodies, journalists and city dwellers to cooperate him for completion of all unfinished tasks.
Among others, parliament members, political leaders, government officials, leaders of different professional bodies, and journalists, spoke on the occasion.
Earlier, Khaleque placed tributes to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Khaleque was elected KCC mayor for the first time by defeating Moniruzzaman Mony, city unit general secretary of BNP, on July 15, 2008.
He was also elected for the second term by defeating Nazrul Islam Manju, president of city unit BNP, on May 15, 2018.



