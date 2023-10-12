Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Mymensingh





JOYPURHAT: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mamesa Begum, 68, a resident of Bagjana Masterpara area in the upazila.

It was known that the woman was run over by the Panchagarh-bound Banglabandha Express train while she was walking along the railway track in Bagjana area in the morning. She died on the spot.

MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and five others were injured as a commuter train hit a truck in the city on Monday evening.

According to locals, a truck loaded with goods got stuck at the bypass rail crossing in Kewatkhali in the evening.

Locals, including the driver, could not move the truck from the railway line despite frantic efforts which caused a collision with the Dhaka-bound Mahua Express train from Mymensingh, leaving one train passenger, who was sitting in front of the engine of the train, dead on the spot and five other injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Md Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge of Mymensingh Government Railway Police Station, said train services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh road remained suspended for two hours after the incident.



