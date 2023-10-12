Five unnatural deaths in 3 dists





NARAYANGANJ: A woman and a child died in separate unnatural incidents in the district recently.

A woman, who was burnt in a gas cylinder explosion at a house in Araihazar Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

The deceased was identified as Opu Biswas Rinku, 28, wife of Arijit.

It was known that a gas cylinder was exploded in the rented house of Arijit in Ward No. 5 Nagerchar area in Araihazar Upazila, which left Arijit, his wife Opu Biswas and 19-month-old child Kabba critically injured.

On the other hand, a minor child died after falling from the second floor of a building in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Mohammad Sadaf, 4, was the son of Md Raju, a resident of Haatkhola area under Kashipur Union of Fatulla in the upazila.

It was known that the boy fell from the second floor of the building accidentally, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Narayanganj General Hospital first, and later, shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH while undergoing treatment there.

DMCH Police Camp In-Charge Inspector Md Bacchu Mia confirmed the incident.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Two minor children died and two others felt sick unnaturally in Char Fasson Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in Ward No. 5 Char Newton under Char Madraz Union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Maria, 6, and Md Anas, 2.

Md Mahin, 4, and physically-disabled Md Ilias, 11, also felt sick at that time.

It was known that four children went to an abandoned house on the bank of the Meghna River in the area along with their goats. All of sudden, they got scared mysteriously and fell sick.

Locals rescued them and took to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Maria and Anas dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Assistant Superintend of Police (Char Fasson Circle) Mohammad Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the deaths would be known after getting the autopsy report.

LAXMIPUR: An expatriate from Sadar Upazila in the district died after falling from a building in Saudi Arabia recently.

The deceased was identified as Md Yusuf, 27, son of Md Ibrahim, hailed from Ward No. 8 Chandkhali Village under Laharkandi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's brother Aminul Islam Rubel said Yusuf went to Saudi Arabia about two months back. However, he fell from a three-story building in Ava Town of Saudi Arabia while setting up a billboard there, which left him dead on the spot.

Acting Chairman of Laharkandi Union Parishad Abdus Shahid confirmed the matter.



