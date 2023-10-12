Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Hilly tide damages T-Aman, vegetables at Nalitabari

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

Hilly tide damages T-Aman, vegetables at Nalitabari

Hilly tide damages T-Aman, vegetables at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 11: Upstream hilly tide triggered by a five-day rain has deluged vast low-lying areas in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, causing huge damage to standing transplanted Aman (T-Aman) and vegetable fields. 

According to sources at Upazila Agriculture Office, the rain continued from Thursday to Monday (Oct 9) and  caused swelling to the water level of Bhogai and Chellakhali rivers in the upazila.

Submergence of T-Aman and vegetables has been reported mostly in low areas under Baghberh, Jogania, Kolospara and Rajnagar unions.  
In these unions 7,750 hectares (ha) of land were brought under the T-Aman cultivation.  But in the low areas, about 1,695 acres of Aman fields got sunken. These are still under water.

Besides, another 1,367 acre of T-Aman fields have been partially sunken while 17.5 acres of vegetable fields got damaged. If the water does not recede within one/two days, the damages of Aman and vegetables will be irrecoverable. It was told by farmers.

A farmer of Uttar Nakshi area Mohammad Ali said, if there is no rapid recession of the water, the damage will be huge, he added.

A Ghograkandi Village farmer Habibur Rahman said, "I transplanted saplings of T-Aman on four acres of land about one month back. It cost me Tk 60,000 including land preparing and planting costs. But at present, my paddy fields are under water. Water hyacinths have been accommodated in the fields."

Farmer Liton Mia of Pipuleshwar Village said, "Taking loan from NGO I cultivated paddy. But my paddy fields have been submerged."

Nalitabari Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Wadud confirmed this information. He said, the water has started to recede. If the recession completes within one/two days, the damage will not be so high, he added.

He further said, until the water recession completed, estimating the damage cannot be possible.

Ignoring the rough weather, the Upazila Agriculture Department has been beside the farmers, the official maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Youth nabbed with firearm in Noakhali
Obituary
Three to die, seven get life term in murder cases
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Lalmonirhat
Man arrested with US dollar, Indian rupee at Benapole
Khaleque takes charge of KCC mayor for third term
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Mymensingh
Five unnatural deaths in 3 dists


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft