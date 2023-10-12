Hilly tide damages T-Aman, vegetables at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 11: Upstream hilly tide triggered by a five-day rain has deluged vast low-lying areas in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, causing huge damage to standing transplanted Aman (T-Aman) and vegetable fields.





According to sources at Upazila Agriculture Office, the rain continued from Thursday to Monday (Oct 9) and caused swelling to the water level of Bhogai and Chellakhali rivers in the upazila.







In these unions 7,750 hectares (ha) of land were brought under the T-Aman cultivation. But in the low areas, about 1,695 acres of Aman fields got sunken. These are still under water.





Besides, another 1,367 acre of T-Aman fields have been partially sunken while 17.5 acres of vegetable fields got damaged. If the water does not recede within one/two days, the damages of Aman and vegetables will be irrecoverable. It was told by farmers.





A farmer of Uttar Nakshi area Mohammad Ali said, if there is no rapid recession of the water, the damage will be huge, he added.





A Ghograkandi Village farmer Habibur Rahman said, "I transplanted saplings of T-Aman on four acres of land about one month back. It cost me Tk 60,000 including land preparing and planting costs. But at present, my paddy fields are under water. Water hyacinths have been accommodated in the fields."







Farmer Liton Mia of Pipuleshwar Village said, "Taking loan from NGO I cultivated paddy. But my paddy fields have been submerged."





Nalitabari Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Wadud confirmed this information. He said, the water has started to recede. If the recession completes within one/two days, the damage will not be so high, he added.





He further said, until the water recession completed, estimating the damage cannot be possible.





Submergence of T-Aman and vegetables has been reported mostly in low areas under Baghberh, Jogania, Kolospara and Rajnagar unions.Ignoring the rough weather, the Upazila Agriculture Department has been beside the farmers, the official maintained.