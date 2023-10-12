Republicans scuffle in tight contest for new US House speaker





WASHINGTON, Oct 11: Republicans were set to pick their candidate for speaker of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday as war in the Middle East and a looming government shutdown underscored the urgent need to end the leadership vacuum.The party has been in a tailspin since a handful of hardliners forced out Kevin McCarthy eight days ago, leaving the Republican-controlled lower chamber of Congress unable to respond to mounting international and domestic challenges.Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, the two congressman vying to replace McCarthy, are popular and share similar policy platforms -- but neither has emerged as a clear frontrunner."I think we've got two great choices though," Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, the ringleader in McCarthy's dismissal, told reporters as the two hopefuls made their pitches at a "candidate forum" on Tuesday."And whichever of these in these great men get a majority of the conference, I'll be really proud to vote for on the floor."Before picking their nominee, Republicans will vote on a proposal to raise the threshold for the party's endorsement to 217 -- the number of votes needed to succeed in the 433-member full House, which includes 212 Democrats. �AFP