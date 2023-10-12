Bankrupt Sri Lanka gets China agreement on debt restructure





The government defaulted on its $46 billion debt last year at a time when months of food and fuel shortages were making life a misery for Sri Lanka's 22 million people.

Beijing is the island's largest bilateral lender and its consent is needed for any proposal by Colombo to reorganise its finances.

Deputy finance minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said approval had now been granted by the state-owned Export-Import Bank of China, its official creditor.

"China has issued their primary consent to restructure our debt," he said in a statement.

"We are also glad to see that other creditors are having discussions with Sri Lanka as well over solutions to its debt issue," he added.

Neither party shared further details of the agreement.

China holds about 52 percent of the South Asian nation's bilateral credit, with Japan and India the next-biggest lenders.

Beijing had in March given in-principle agreement to a restructure of its loans to Sri Lanka, the final major creditor to do so.

That decision cleared the way for a staged $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout, conditional on austerity measures such as tax hikes and cuts to generous public subsidies.

But a second tranche of $330 million was delayed last month, with the IMF saying it was still reviewing "financing assurances" from creditors on the detailed debt restructure plan Colombo proposed in June.

Sri Lanka's central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe is this week in Morocco for a meeting with creditor nations and the IMF that does not include China.

The IMF's Sri Lanka mission chief Peter Breuer said the lender had "not yet been informed about any specific agreements" with creditors, Bloomberg reported.

At the peak of last year's crisis, months of civil unrest forced the ouster of then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa when protesters stormed his residence.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday asked the countries in the Indian Ocean region to effectively address the development challenges as it warned them to be clear of the dangers of "hidden agendas" in unviable projects or unsustainable debt, in an apparent reference to China which is accused by the West of "debt trap" diplomacy.

Speaking at the 23rd Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is important to maintain the Indian Ocean as a free, open and inclusive space based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS), as the Constitution of the Seas.

Later in his remarks to the press, Jaishankar said India's commitment to the IORA is deeply rooted in the principles of peaceful coexistence, shared prosperity, and regional collaboration.

"For Member States to grow and prosper, development challenges must be continuously and effectively addressed. In particular, we should cooperate on various aspects of the maritime economy, resources, connectivity and security," he said.

"We should be equally clear where the dangers are, be it in hidden agendas, in unviable projects or in unsustainable debt. Exchange of experiences, sharing of best practices, greater awareness and deeper collaboration are part of the solutions," he said, without naming any country.

The Hambantota port, which was funded by a Chinese loan, was leased to Beijing in a 99-year debt-for-equity swap in 2017 after Sri Lanka failed to pay off the debt.

China's takeover of the Hambantota port on 99 years' lease for a USD 1.2 billion debt swap drew international concerns over Beijing acquiring strategic assets far away from home by providing heavy loans and investment to smaller nations. �AFP, NDTV



