Zelensky, at NATO HQ, seeks arms to get through winter





On his first visit to NATO HQ since Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year, Zelensky said the coming cold months would be one of Ukraine's biggest challenges.

"We are preparing, we are ready. Now we need some support from the leaders," he told reporters before meeting defence ministers from NATO and some 20 other countries that give military aid to Ukraine in a US-led forum known as the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Standing alongside Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "preparing once again to use winter as a weapon of war" by attacking energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

"We need to prevent that, with more advanced and increased capabilities for air defence, we can make a big difference," Stoltenberg said.

Washington has provided $44 billion to supply Kyiv with dozens of tanks, thousands of rockets and millions of rounds of ammunition since Russia's invasion but support is falling among Americans of both major political parties. �REUTERS



BRUSSELS, Oct 11: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the NATO military alliance headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday in search of more air defence systems, artillery and ammunition to help his country through another wartime winter.On his first visit to NATO HQ since Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year, Zelensky said the coming cold months would be one of Ukraine's biggest challenges."We are preparing, we are ready. Now we need some support from the leaders," he told reporters before meeting defence ministers from NATO and some 20 other countries that give military aid to Ukraine in a US-led forum known as the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.Standing alongside Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "preparing once again to use winter as a weapon of war" by attacking energy infrastructure in Ukraine."We need to prevent that, with more advanced and increased capabilities for air defence, we can make a big difference," Stoltenberg said.On Wednesday, a US defence official said a new $200 million aid package for Ukraine will be announced, to include air defence missiles and munitions.Washington has provided $44 billion to supply Kyiv with dozens of tanks, thousands of rockets and millions of rounds of ammunition since Russia's invasion but support is falling among Americans of both major political parties. �REUTERS