

Observer sticks Vorer Kagoj in 0-2



A total of 11 matches were decided on the day.



In the other matches, Ajker Khobor lost to Kalbela in a 1-2 match while Jugantor defeated Khoborer Kagoj by 3-0, Amader Somoy defeated Protidiner Bangladesh by 3-0, ATN News got a walkover against New Age, Ajker Patrika defeated Manob Kantha by 3-0, RisingBD won over Business Post in a 2-0 match, Amader Arthaniti got walkover against Naya Diganta, Khobor Sangjog registered a 3-1 win over Sangram, RTV celebrated a 1-0 win over Bangladesh Post, and Samakal found a 2-0 win against Manob Jamin.

Earlier in the morning, the DRU Media Football Tournament 2023 kicked off at the same venue.



National Sports Awardee and former star footballer Abdul Gaffar inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest of the inaugural programme on the day.



DRU President Mursalin Nomani, General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel, and Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar were there as special guests.



A total of 50 teams from different media houses in the country are taking part in it.



