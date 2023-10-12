Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shahidi, Omarzai guide Afghan to 272-8 against India

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Shahidi, Omarzai guide Afghan to 272-8 against India

Shahidi, Omarzai guide Afghan to 272-8 against India

NEW DELHI, OCT 11: Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai hit half-centuries as Afghanistan reached 272-8 against hosts India in their World Cup clash on Wednesday.

Afghanistan elected to bat first at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium which witnessed a World Cup record 754 runs scored in the previous match when South Africa posted 428 and defeated Sri Lanka.

The ground was a sea blue with nearly all of the 40,000 seats taken, many in anticipation of a big contribution by superstar cricketer and Delhi-born Virat Kohli.

But at the end of the Afghanistan innings it was pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who stood out for the home side with his best World Cup bowling figures of 4-39.

Afghanistan slipped to 63-3 before Shahidi (80) and Omarzai (62) put on 121 runs to help Afghanistan recover.

Bumrah got Ibrahim Zadran caught behind for 22 and celebrated by pointing to his temple.  Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on 21, and Rahmat Shah, on 16, fell in the space of four balls with Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur taking the wickets.

Shahidi, a left-hand batsman, and Omarzai then rebuilt the innings in a century stand, prompting skipper Rohit Sharma to rotate his bowlers.

Omarzai reached his second ODI fifty and soon Shahidi smashed Pandya for four to bring up his half-century and followed it up with a six. Omarzai, who hit two fours and four sixes in his 69-ball knock, also attacked but was bowled by Pandya.

Shahidi kept up the attack with regular boundaries but fell lbw to Kuldeep Yadav in his attempt to reverse sweep the left-arm wrist spinner.

Bumrah struck twice including Rashid Khan to dent Afghanistan further on a batting-friendly pitch.

The Afghans lost their opening match to Bangladesh while tournament favourites India began with a victory over five-time winners Australia.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Observer sticks Vorer Kagoj in 0-2
Chaotic start to Cricket World Cup a fresh blow for ODIs
Seven and hell: Pakistan's losing World Cup record against India
Shahidi, Omarzai guide Afghan to 272-8 against India
WC as 'physically taxing' for bowlers
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Rizwan, Shafique lead Pakistan to WC record win over Sri Lanka
Three talking points at the Cricket World Cup


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft